First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

