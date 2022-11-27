Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.