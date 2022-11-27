The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

GS stock opened at $388.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,204,907 shares of company stock valued at $105,735,814. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

