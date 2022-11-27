284,777 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 284,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.99. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

