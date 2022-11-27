Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

