Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 750 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

MS opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

