iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

