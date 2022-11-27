iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVY opened at $125.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

