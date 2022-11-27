CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $3,586,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

