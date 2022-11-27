First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,996 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

DFUV stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

