First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,996 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
DFUV stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.