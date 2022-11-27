Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,465 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

