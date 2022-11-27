First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Trading Down 0.0 %

TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

