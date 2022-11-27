First Foundation Advisors Has $457,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after acquiring an additional 645,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1,888.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136,682 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

