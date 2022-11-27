Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.
Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
