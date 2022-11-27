Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.