W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

NYSE:GWW opened at $604.25 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.51 and a 200-day moving average of $520.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.