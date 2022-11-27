BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.47 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

