First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,444 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

