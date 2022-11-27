Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

