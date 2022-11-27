Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $380,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $747,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

