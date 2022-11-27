Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 4,432 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.