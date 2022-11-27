Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

TTE opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

