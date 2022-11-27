Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $212.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

