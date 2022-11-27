First Foundation Advisors Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 964.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.