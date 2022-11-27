First Foundation Advisors Has $579,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 98,242 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lyft were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

