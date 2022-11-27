Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $150.10 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

