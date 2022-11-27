First Foundation Advisors Makes New $619,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

