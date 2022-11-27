First Foundation Advisors Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

