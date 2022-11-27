First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after buying an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,829,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $86.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74.

