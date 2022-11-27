Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $76,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

D opened at $61.53 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

