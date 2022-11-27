Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $77,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68 and a beta of 1.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

