Credit Suisse AG Has $84.47 Million Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,278 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $84,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

