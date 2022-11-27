Credit Suisse AG Purchases 320,917 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $77,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

