Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 58,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $78,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

