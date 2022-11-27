Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,117 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.65% of NICE worth $79,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.28. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $312.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

