Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.69% of Clean Harbors worth $80,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 112.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clean Harbors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 531.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $123.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

