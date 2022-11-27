Credit Suisse AG Purchases 213,374 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,140,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $80,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

