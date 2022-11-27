Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,530 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $88,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HUM opened at $540.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
