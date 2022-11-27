Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Garmin worth $82,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after buying an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 in the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GRMN opened at $91.08 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $140.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

