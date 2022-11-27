Credit Suisse AG Sells 866,647 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,647 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Pinduoduo worth $90,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,957,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 19,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,952,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,253,000. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,145,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.59. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

