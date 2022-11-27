Credit Suisse AG Sells 89,657 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,657 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Kroger worth $87,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $763,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 139,883.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 348,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 348,311 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Kroger by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Kroger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

