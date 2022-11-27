Credit Suisse AG Has $89.60 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $89,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 322,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.46 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.