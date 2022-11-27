Credit Suisse AG Has $81.83 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 52,619 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of FedEx worth $81,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.37.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

