Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,794.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,759,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.58 and a 200 day moving average of $406.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

