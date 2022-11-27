B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,419 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Recommended Stories

