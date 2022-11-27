BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after acquiring an additional 676,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.03. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

