Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

