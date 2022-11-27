Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0376 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

