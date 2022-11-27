Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dolby Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
