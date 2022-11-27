Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,268,000 after buying an additional 338,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

